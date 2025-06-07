Man fatally struck while running across NE Loop 410; driver accused of DWI, police say

A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated when they fatally struck a man who was running across Northeast Loop 410, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated when they fatally struck a man who was running across Northeast Loop 410, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Northeast Loop 410 eastbound.

Recommended Videos

The man had just left Cowboys Dancehall when he ran through the parking lot and across the main lanes of Northeast Loop 410, “where pedestrians are prohibited,” police said.

The man was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified as of Saturday morning, but police said he is in his early 20s.

It is unclear why the man ran across the highway.

Police said the driver of the Tundra stayed at the scene and was arrested after they were found to be intoxicated.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: