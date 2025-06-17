San Antonio man arrested after posting racist threats, calls for violence against protesters, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after making racist and terroristic threats toward protesters on YouTube, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Travis Ryan Hayson, 48, was charged with a terroristic threat charge and was booked into the Bexar County jail on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

The affidavit written by a San Antonio police officer states that Hayson commented on various YouTube videos and made threats toward people participating in the recent protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some of his comments read “Texas just got a new hunting season,” “texas doesn’t need the National Guard.We’ll kill them ourselves,” and “Bring on the race war!!!,” according to the affidavit.

Several of them included racial slurs and were aimed at protesters in California, according to the posts detailed in the affidavit.

The investigator’s report highlights 17 comments made between May 30 to June 11 that reference “committing mass violence to the general public.”

Google and YouTube reported Hayson’s comments to the FBI and provided the department with his information, the affidavit states.

Read also: