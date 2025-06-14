Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill SAPD officers with ‘16 grenades’ during 911 call, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly threatening the San Antonio Police Department in a 911 call on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

David Pineda Acevedo, 29, told the operator he had “16 grenades in case y’all hurt my people today,” the affidavit states.

Acevedo also told the operator that “those 16 grenades will be deployed to the San Antonio Police Department and we are going to kill 16 police, that’s all I am going to say,” according to the affidavit.

While the affidavit did not explicitly state when the call was made, protests over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and detentions were held on Wednesday in downtown San Antonio.

The 911 audio recording was obtained, verified and confirmed that the statements were made by Acevedo, according to court documents.

Further investigation revealed the phone number used in the call had been associated with Acevedo in “multiple other calls,” including a robbery where he was listed as “the victim,” police said.

According to the affidavit, body camera footage from the responding SAPD detective during the robbery interview appeared to show that Acevedo had the “same tone, pitch and accent” as the caller who allegedly made the threats.

Acevedo faces an obstruction or retaliation charge, Bexar County jail records show.

As of Friday night, Acevedo was still going through the “booking process” at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

