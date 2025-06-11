Protests over ICE detentions to continue in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Protests over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are expected to continue on Wednesday in downtown San Antonio.

KSAT has a crew downtown and will provide live updates from the protests, which are expected to start at 7 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed the Texas National Guard, and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers will intervene if “it turns violent.”

>> SAPD, San Antonio officials outline safety protocols ahead of planned ICE protests

However, there is no indication that Wednesday’s protests are supposed to be violent. Social media posts have pointed to peaceful demonstrations to protest immigration raids that have been happening across the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city did not request the troops and received “no advance warning” from Abbott’s office.

City officials at the press conference said they were not aware of the number of troops sent to San Antonio. McManus also said they were not currently in contact with the troop’s commander.

“The reports of the Governor deploying the National Guard to our community underscore the need for us to remain peaceful and safe this weekend,” Nirenberg said in a statement on social media.

Abbott’s office provided KSAT with a statement that can be read in its entirety below:

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state. Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

An ICE spokesperson told KSAT, “ICE respects the constitutional right of people to peacefully protest; however, assaulting, resisting, impeding or harassing ICE officers and special agents or interfering in any way as they are executing their official duty is against the law.“

“If any person assaults a federal law enforcement officer, they risk being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) San Antonio organized a protest at City Hall, a week after ICE officers were seen detaining people outside the San Antonio Immigration Court and on UTSA’s campus.

Another protest is planned at Travis Park on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

The protest at Travis Park is organized by Women’s March and 50501 San Antonio.

“50501 SATX has always and will always stand for non-violent protest,” the organizers said in a statement.

