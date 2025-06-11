Texas National Guard deployed to San Antonio ahead of planned ICE protests

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Texas National Guard have been deployed to San Antonio in anticipation of protests this week in the city as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers continue to conduct raids.

San Antonio Police Department Assistant Chief Jesse Salame confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday night that Governor Greg Abbott sent the members to San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

Abbott’s office provided KSAT with a statement on the deployment, saying that Texas “will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles.”

The statement in its entirety can be read below:

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state. Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

>> South Texas cities to hold rallies Saturday amid nationwide immigration protests

ICE officers have been conducting raids nationwide. President Donald Trump recently deployed National Guard troops and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

In San Antonio, ICE officers have detained immigrants after they leave their scheduled court hearings, including a mother and child immediately after an immigration hearing. ICE agents in San Antonio also recently detained construction workers on the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

Local officials prepare for protests

South Texas organizations are expected to hold rallies on Wednesday and Saturday amid nationwide immigration protests, coinciding with the president’s scheduled military parade in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds gathered outside City Hall on Sunday to protest ICE deportations and detentions.

Local officials announced a Wednesday morning press conference at City Hall ahead of this weekend’s protests.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, SAPD Chief William McManus and City Manager Erik Walsh will “share the City’s plan to support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety,” according to a news release.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

KSAT asked San Antonio police how the department is preparing for upcoming protests. SAPD sent the following statement:

“The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful and lawful demonstrations. On Sunday, SAPD monitored a peaceful protest at City Hall, and we will continue to do so at future demonstrations to ensure public safety and uphold the rights of all participants.”

On Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar posted the following statement on Facebook:

“The world is transfixed on the events unfolding in L.A., and groups are planning protests in other major cities, including San Antonio. We enjoy many rights in our country, and some of the most basic of those rights are freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. The men and women of the BCSO stand ready to support and defend those rights for Bexar County residents, and we urge everyone to exercise their rights, but please do so safely and responsibly.

“If you are planning to attend one of the many pre-planned events to make your voice heard, please be respectful of the rights and property of others. Organizers and participants should understand that agitators and individuals seeking to create chaos may blend in among peaceful protestors. This is unfortunate, as it not only dilutes the intended message but may seem to prove the point of those with opposing views. Even the best of intentions can result in unintended consequences. Please protest responsibly.”

Related coverage on KSAT.com :