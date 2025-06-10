South Texas cities prepare to join national rallies against ICE raids

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas organizations are preparing to show their solidarity against immigration raids, with rallies set for Saturday, June 14.

President Donald Trump now has 4,000-plus National Guard Troops deployed to Los Angeles to handle hundreds of protestors. On Monday, he added 700 Marines.

The rallies against immigration raids have spread nationwide.

On Monday, hundreds of people took to the streets in Austin. They are pledging their support for demonstrators in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, San Antonio area community members rallied outside San Antonio City Hall in solidarity with the migrants who have been deported from the community in recent weeks.

Local groups in South Texas are organizing with the group No Kings, whose slogan is “In America, We Don’t Do Kings.”

There are dozens of events listed on their website for June 14, in a day called a “Nationwide Day of Defiance.”

