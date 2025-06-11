Bexar County offices close early ahead of planned ICE protest in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County closed its offices early on Wednesday ahead of a planned protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement downtown.

A demonstration is planned for 7 p.m. in downtown San Antonio amid similar nationwide immigration protests against ICE raids.

In “anticipation of increased traffic in and around the downtown area,” Bexar County offices and departments closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency and essential personnel will report as usual to their assigned locations. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, June 12, a county news release said.

The Alamo is also set to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the Alamo Trust, Inc. said in a statement.

“We recognize and respect the rights of individuals to gather and peacefully express their views. ... This step is being taken to ensure the safety of all individuals—visitors, demonstrators, and staff alike—while preserving the integrity of the historic site,” the statement said, in part.

On Wednesday morning, San Antonio police and city officials reiterated preparations ahead of the planned protests.

Police and Mayor Ron Nirenberg told reporters that they support the right to demonstrate peacefully but noted that SAPD’s top priorities include ensuring safety for all involved. Gov. Greg Abbott has also deployed the Texas National Guard to San Antonio, among other major cities in Texas.

In San Antonio, ICE officers have been detaining immigrants after they leave their scheduled court hearings, including a mother and child immediately after an immigration hearing. ICE agents in San Antonio also recently detained construction workers on a university campus.

Hundreds gathered outside San Antonio City Hall on Sunday to protest ICE deportations and detentions. South Texas cities are expected to hold additional rallies on Saturday, coinciding with the president’s scheduled military parade in Washington, D.C.

Abbott’s office said in a statement to KSAT that Texas “will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles,” where President Donald Trump recently deployed National Guard troops and Marines to assist with immigration raids.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

