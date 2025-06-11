SAPD, San Antonio officials to hold press conference ahead of planned ICE protests

A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations took place in downtown San Antonio on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials will hold a press conference ahead of planned protests against nationwide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and City Manager Erik Walsh will “share the City’s plan to support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety,” according to a news release.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, located at 100 Military Plaza.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article.

South Texas organizations are expected to hold rallies on Saturday amid nationwide immigration protests, coinciding with the president’s scheduled military parade in Washington, D.C.

ICE officers have been conducting raids across the country.

In San Antonio, officers have been detaining immigrants after they leave their scheduled court hearings, including a mother and child immediately after an immigration hearing. ICE agents in San Antonio also recently detained construction workers on a university campus.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered outside San Antonio City Hall downtown to protest the detainments and mass deportations.

KSAT asked San Antonio police how the department is preparing for upcoming protests. SAPD sent the following statement:

“The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful and lawful demonstrations. On Sunday, SAPD monitored a peaceful protest at City Hall, and we will continue to do so at future demonstrations to ensure public safety and uphold the rights of all participants.”

