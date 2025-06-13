Woman arrested after teen falls from truck and dies at East Side sports complex, affidavit says

A 28-year-old woman, Yvonne Haygood, was arrested following the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a pickup truck she was driving.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after a 15-year-old boy fell out of a pickup truck she was driving and died from his injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

Records show Yvonne Haygood, 28, faces a collision involving death charge. She was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Deon Joseph. He died of cranial and cerebral injuries, the office said.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on May 25 at the Wheatley Sports Complex, located at 1023 Upland Road.

The affidavit said a woman called 911 and stated that a boy flew out of a truck when they were doing donuts in the complex’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, fire officials found Joseph bleeding from both ears and a crushed chest, according to the affidavit.

Joseph was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The affidavit said Haygood fled the scene before San Antonio police arrived. She allegedly told fire officials that, “they were not cops and they could not hold her there.”

Authorities interviewed three teenagers who said that Joseph had forgotten his phone at the complex, which prompted him to request Haygood for a ride from their apartments on Noblewood Drive, the affidavit stated.

Upon further investigation, Haygood was later identified and taken into custody. She initially refused to talk with authorities, but eventually told them where the truck was located, the affidavit said.

Officers later found blood in the bed of the truck and the backseat, according to the affidavit.

According to Bexar County court records, Haygood was given a $75,000 bond.