Affidavit: San Antonio man arrested, accused of possessing 470 files of child sexual abuse material

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested for allegedly possessing a series of videos and pictures that show sexual conduct with a child under 10 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dewayne Griggs II, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, according to Bexar County jail records.

An incident was initially reported by Google in 2023, according to the affidavit. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the report and conducted an investigation.

The case was then assigned to a sergeant for the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, on April 9, 2025.

The investigator’s report indicated four electronic devices were found and seized from Griggs’ bedroom.

Investigators found approximately 470 files of child sexual abuse material in those devices, the affidavit states.

One of the videos shows sexual abuse material of a child between ages 3 and 5 years old, according to the affidavit.

Grigg is booked at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a $200,000 bond.

