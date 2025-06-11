H-E-B doctor admitted to placing hidden recording device in staff bathroom, records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A doctor at an H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Office admitted to placing a hidden recording device in the staff bathroom, records show.

Dr. Marshal Brittan Silva, 37, was charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

An employee at H-E-B Wellness Primary Care, located at 3922 Wiseman Blvd. near State Highway 151, told authorities they found a hidden “video recording device that was disguised as a vehicle key fob” in the bathroom, the affidavit states.

A Texas Ranger interviewed Silva in the parking lot of the H-E-B Wellness Office, where Silva admitted the recording device belonged to him, according to the affidavit.

“Dr. Silva admitted that it was his intention to utilize the device to record individuals using the bathroom,” the affidavit states.

Silva told investigators he was aware individuals would use the staff bathroom to remove their clothing and use the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

In a statement to KSAT, a spokesperson for H-E-B said on Wednesday the company is “taking this matter very seriously.”

“Our team acted swiftly with law enforcement, which led to an arrest in less than 24 hours,” the spokesperson said. “The individual’s employment has been terminated, and he was taken into custody by the authorities. We will work closely with law enforcement as they continue this ongoing investigation and will stay close to our Partners as we work through this abhorrent incident.”

Silva was released from the Bexar County jail on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

