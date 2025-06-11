Atascosa County commissioner accused of stealing county-owned fuel for personal use, court docs show

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – An Atascosa County commissioner is accused of stealing county-owned diesel fuel for his personal vehicle multiple times, among other alleged crimes, according to an indictment obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Documents state Kennard “Bubba” Riley abused his official capacity as Precinct 4 commissioner when he “intentionally and knowingly” used fuel tanks that belonged to the precinct on at least five different occasions — September 20, 2023; September 27, 2023; April 17, 2024; November 3, 2024; and November 10, 2024.

Riley’s abuse of official capacity charge is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

Riley, 72, is also facing a Class A misdemeanor theft charge based on the estimated amount of fuel he is accused of stealing from the county. According to court documents, the stolen fuel is worth more than $100 and less than $750.

Riley’s third charge accuses him of violating a motor fuel tax law, which is considered a second-degree felony, when he failed “to pay the diesel tax liability as required under the Texas Motor Fuels Tax Code.”

In a Tuesday evening statement sent to KSAT, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the investigation’s findings were presented to a grand jury on June 6, which resulted in Riley’s indictments on all three counts.

Riley was arrested on Monday and later bonded out of jail on the same day, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Riley, but the station has yet to receive a response.

