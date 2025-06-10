Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Atascosa County Commissioner arrested, faces felony and misdemeanor charges, sheriff’s office says

Kennard Riley has since been released from Atascosa County jail

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Kennard Riley booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by Atascosa County jail - All rights reserved.)

JOURDANTON, Texas – Atascosa County Precinct 4 Commissioner Kennard “Bubba” Riley was arrested on Monday after an investigation by the Texas Rangers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riley was charged with violation of motor fuel tax regulation, a second-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft and abuse of official capacity, the sheriff’s office confirmed with KSAT.

Riley bonded out of the Atascosa County jail on Monday shortly after being booked, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who identified herself as Jackie, a deputy clerk with the Atascosa County District Attorney’s Office, refused to release copies of the indictment to KSAT on Tuesday afternoon. The documents became a public record when Riley was released from jail.

KSAT Investigates has reached out to Riley, but we have not received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

