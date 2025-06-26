SAPD says 3 burglary suspects are in custody; SWAT Team surrounds West Side home for fourth suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for one of four suspects connected to multiple alleged car burglaries.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, an SAPD spokesperson said the suspects were caught trying to break into a car Thursday morning on the West Side.

The car’s owner came out to defend their property by brandishing a weapon, according to police. Officers said the suspects fled, but a nearby patrolman followed them to a West Side home.

The spokesperson said three of the suspects have since surrendered to police, including an individual who was taken into custody near the intersection of Bronco Lane and Spur Drive.

SAPD said its SWAT Team has set up a perimeter around the home and is asking the fourth suspect to surrender.

Authorities said they are working on obtaining a search warrant to enter the home.

Police said an unknown number of people were also detained and are speaking to officers.

At this point, Moscoso said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

