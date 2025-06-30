‘That was my best friend’: Local woman says boyfriend died in her arms after East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is dealing with a double heartache — the loss of her boyfriend in a shooting and the thought that one of her relatives may be to blame.

Nikki Wilson told KSAT that a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Antioch Village Apartments was “the love of her life.”

San Antonio police responded to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Upland Road, near Interstate 10 and East Houston Street.

An SAPD preliminary report states officers found the 41-year-old victim in the breezeway of a building with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.

While authorities have not identified the man or located the shooter, Wilson said she was the only other person present at her home at the time, and she knew both men well.

One, who she described as a relative and the suspected shooter, was gone by the time police arrived.

“He took him from me. He took life from me,” she said through tears hours later. “That (the victim) was my best friend, my lover, my enemy sometimes, but I loved him to death.”

Wilson said her relative had been bothering her boyfriend several hours prior to the shooting.

She said that led to a disagreement inside her apartment, which then continued outside.

“I heard them arguing, and I came outside. They were tussling for the gun, and (the relative) shot him,” Wilson told KSAT. “I applied pressure to his wounds. I stayed with him the whole time. I screamed from the top of my lungs for help.”

Based on Wilson’s description of the incident, the shooting appears to be an isolated case.

Gunfire at the apartment complex, though, is not exactly rare.

KSAT has covered numerous shootings at the Antioch Village Apartments in recent years, including some which were fatal.

Miguel Olguin said even as recently as last week, he had been hearing gunshots outside his home regularly.

“I work nights, so I see a lot,” Olguin said. “We’re all people, regardless of skin color, but (the shooters) don’t have no love for each other.”

After the shooting Sunday morning, Olguin placed a small metal cross near the scene of the crime.

He said while he had only known the victim in passing, the deadly violence impacted him.

“It’s just sad,” Olguin told KSAT.

Wilson said she also has grown tired of the violence, especially since this shooting hit home.

“You don’t have to shoot nobody,” she said. “Why can’t you just fight it out like normal people do?”

As of Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police are still attempting to track down the shooter in this case.

Read also: