Local News

WATCH LIVE: At least 1 dead; suspect in custody in connection with Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

Authorities say a second person was also rushed to a local hospital

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said at least one person is dead and a suspect is in custody in connection with a Southeast Side shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lyric Avenue, which is located near Goliad Road.

According to SAPD’s preliminary investigation, two people were sent to a local hospital after the shooting. In a follow-up statement, an SAPD spokesperson later described the Lyric Avenue shooting as a “murder.”

At this time, the condition of the second victim is unclear.

SAPD is expected to provide an update to the shooting, which can be seen in the above video player.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

