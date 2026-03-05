WATCH LIVE: At least 1 dead; suspect in custody in connection with Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said at least one person is dead and a suspect is in custody in connection with a Southeast Side shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lyric Avenue, which is located near Goliad Road.

According to SAPD’s preliminary investigation, two people were sent to a local hospital after the shooting. In a follow-up statement, an SAPD spokesperson later described the Lyric Avenue shooting as a “murder.”

At this time, the condition of the second victim is unclear.

SAPD is expected to provide an update to the shooting

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

