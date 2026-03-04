Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says

Heather Leal faces a drug possession charge, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Pearsall ISD secretary Heather Leal (Frio County Sheriff's Office)

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District employee was arrested Wednesday afternoon after investigators found cocaine in her home, the Frio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies found the drugs after executing a narcotics search warrant at Heather Leal’s home in Pearsall, which records show is near Ted Flores Elementary. The cocaine was packaged for sale, according to the agency.

Leal faces a felony drug possession charge, which the sheriff’s office said includes an enhancement since she lives within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

According to the district’s website, Leal is a secretary at Pearsall High School. KSAT Investigates reached out to Pearsall ISD by email on Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately hear back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

