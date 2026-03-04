Schertz residents on edge after 2 teens injured in shooting

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two 17-year-old boys were shot early Wednesday in a Schertz neighborhood, prompting an ongoing search for shooters and leaving residents on edge.

Schertz Police Department officers responded to the scene at 12:18 a.m. at the 2100 block of Redbud Way for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Police began providing first aid until Schertz EMS arrived and initiated advanced life support. Both teens were taken to a San Antonio hospital. Authorities said next of kin have been notified.

Police said one teen is in stable condition, and the other is in serious condition.

The police department described the investigation as “very dynamic” and evolving.

Shooting was not random

Police said the shooting was not random and that they do not believe there is further danger to the community.

Investigators believe two suspect vehicles were involved: a mid-size white four-door sedan and a black SUV. Both vehicles fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been announced.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots shortly after midnight.

“They were so close, I heard about seven,” said Haley Willman, who lives nearby. “I jumped up, and I just immediately grabbed my kids and called 911, and we laid on the floor.”

Another resident, Jacqueline Osornio, described hearing shouting outside as the situation unfolded.

“It’s just surreal, shocking, scary,” Osornio said.

Stray bullet hits home

Police said at least one stray bullet struck a nearby home. A home’s Ring camera captured police asking a homeowner for permission to search after a bullet entered the residence.

The homeowner, who declined to speak on camera, said the bullet went into her daughter’s bedroom but was stopped by a treadmill. No one inside the home was injured.

“Just knowing that they’re still out there puts us on edge too,” Osornio said. “What if they come back, what if they try and finish what they started? It’s just a scary thought.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

