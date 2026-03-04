Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in blockbuster Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries
Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
Results for key races to watch in March 2026 primary election
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Texas U.S. Senate election results in the March 2026 primary
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
Election results: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

Local News

Video shows 3 suspects taking mail, packages from community boxes, BCSO says

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex on the far west Bexar County. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex in far west Bexar County.

Deputies responded to a complex Saturday near U.S. Highway 90 near State Highway 211 for a reported mail theft, according to BCSO.

Recommended Videos

Investigators said surveillance video shows three people, two women and one man, inside the community mailbox center around 3 a.m.

In the video and still photos, one woman was seen opening the main access panel to the community mailboxes with what BCSO believes is a forged mailbox key.

Video shows two other suspects remove mail and packages from the bins, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mail theft has continued to be an issue across Bexar County and San Antonio. Over the last six months, KSAT has reported on at least four cases.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Read KSAT’s previous coverage:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...