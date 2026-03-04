Video shows 3 suspects taking mail, packages from community boxes, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex on the far west Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex in far west Bexar County.

Deputies responded to a complex Saturday near U.S. Highway 90 near State Highway 211 for a reported mail theft, according to BCSO.

Investigators said surveillance video shows three people, two women and one man, inside the community mailbox center around 3 a.m.

In the video and still photos, one woman was seen opening the main access panel to the community mailboxes with what BCSO believes is a forged mailbox key.

Video shows two other suspects remove mail and packages from the bins, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mail theft has continued to be an issue across Bexar County and San Antonio. Over the last six months, KSAT has reported on at least four cases.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

