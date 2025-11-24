Man arrested after being caught stealing mail from more than 80 mailboxes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police made a significant arrest in connection with mail theft, just in time for the launch of a campaign aimed at cracking down on that type of crime.

Orlando Castro, 39, was arrested early Saturday in connection with a break-in at a cluster mailbox at an apartment complex on Patricia Drive near West Avenue, according to a police report.

Officers responded right away after receiving a call about two masked men stealing mail.

According to the report, officers found Castro carrying a bag containing mail from approximately 80 victims, and he told them he was hoping to find credit cards in the stolen mail.

A second person was able to get away, police said.

The arrest happened just ahead of the launch of a new campaign aimed at preventing mail theft.

The San Antonio Police Department and the City of San Antonio have joined forces to raise awareness of the problem.

“It’s not just because of the holidays right now, but I would say it is more, occurring a lot more,” said Sgt. Ariel Hernandez, a public information officer for SAPD.

Hernandez said the thieves seem intent on stealing whatever they can, including credit cards, driver’s licenses and passports.

In addition to raising awareness about the problem, the campaign calls on the public to be more watchful.

The campaign offers tips for preventing mail theft, such as reminding people to collect their mail daily, avoiding sharing mail keys and reporting all suspicious activity and thefts.

SAPD said mailbox break-ins should be reported to both the United States Postal Service as soon as possible.

Read also: