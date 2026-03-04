1 of 2 teens injured in shooting transported to hospital in ‘serious condition,’ Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department said two teenagers were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Redbud Way, which is located near Schertz Parkway and Maske Road.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two 17-year-olds with gunshot wounds.

The officers provided assistance to the teens until EMS personnel arrived and administered “advanced life support.”

Both teens were sent to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment. According to police, one of them is in “serious condition.”

“This is a very dynamic scene and an evolving investigation,” the department said in a news release.

Police said two vehicles, a white four-door sedan and a black SUV, fled the scene of the shooting.

Schertz police said its investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: