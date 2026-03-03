Teen hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says SAPD: Shooter has not been detained The shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Parkdale Drive, near the Interstate 10 frontage road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Parkdale Drive, near the Interstate 10 frontage road.
Five shots were fired, but the teen was only hit by one. He was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police at the scene said.
Police said the shooter has not been detained.
Additional information was not immediately available.
