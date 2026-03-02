Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in connection with shooting in McQueeny area

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE at 7:55 a.m.: The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has identified a suspect in connection with a shooting in the McQueeny area.

Camrine Russell Chissell, 43, was named as the suspect in the shooting on Sunday night that left another 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

In an online Facebook post, GCSO said its deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Chissell, a McQueeny native, was identified as the suspect after evidence was collected at the scene, deputies stated.

A warrant has been obtained, charging Chissell with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, GCSO said.

GCSO is urging anyone with information to contact their office immediately at 830-379-1224.

Background

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office suggested residents shelter in place following an alleged shooting late Sunday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of McQueeny Road, according to an online Facebook post. The post was made around 9:50 p.m.

Guadalupe County includes cities such as Seguin, Mario and portions of Schertz and Cibolo/

Initial reports indicate a man wearing all black clothing fled the scene and was “possibly armed,” GCSO said in the post.

GCSO “strongly encouraged” residents in the area to shelter in place at the time the investigation began. As of this writing, there has not been an update on whether the order has been lifted.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting, or if there were any injuries. KSAT has reached out to GCSO for more information.

If you see anyone matching the man’s description, call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach or confront the individual, GCSO said.

If you know anything about this person’s whereabouts and it is not an emergency, you are asked to call GCSO’s dispatch line at 830-379-1224.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

