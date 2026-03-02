SAPD investigating after man pulled out gun at San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Police Department responds to a report of a man with a firearm at the San Antonio Zoo on March 1, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man pulled out a gun at the San Antonio Zoo on Sunday evening, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police believe the dispute may have stemmed from a child custody battle, a sergeant on the scene told KSAT 12.

Recommended Videos

The sergeant said the suspect was a friend of one of the parents involved in the custody battle and allegedly threatened one of the parents.

Officers located the suspect and the weapon, and police said the incident is believed to be isolated. The department said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The department’s investigation remains ongoing, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, and it has not yet made a decision on arrests or charges.

Read also: