Man strikes girlfriend’s parents in hit-and-run outside West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized early Monday after a hit-and-run crash outside of a West Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a home in the 6700 block of Blue Oak Lane, near Pinn and Marbach Roads, around 12:10 a.m.

A man fled the home and was chased by his girlfriend’s parents. As the man was fleeing, he allegedly hit both parents with the open doors of the vehicle as it was put in reverse.

The woman and the man suffered injuries to their head and one leg, respectively. SAPD said the woman’s head injury was life-threatening, and both were taken to the hospital.

The boyfriend who fled has not been found, police said. The vehicle’s description is unknown.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

