Local News

Suspected intoxicated wrong-way driver in custody after crash on Interstate 35, SAPD says

No major injuries were reported

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of I-35 South for reports of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes.

SAPD said officers located the driver, identified as a 44-year-old woman, after the crash.

The woman was evaluated and found to be intoxicated, police said.

No major injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

