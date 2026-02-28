Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first
Stephen Clare pleads guilty in vicious attack of ex-wife, daughters in 2023
US and Israel launch a major attack on Iran and Trump urges Iranians to 'take over your government'
President Trump orders 'Hamburgers for all' at a Texas Whataburger
Man dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
More than 180,000 ballots cast in Bexar County during early voting
San Marcos beauty school director among 2 arrested in child sexual abuse images, bestiality investigation
State rep. says ‘nefarious activity’ happening at Judson ISD school board meetings
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
1 detained after man dies in West Side shooting, police say

Local News

SAPD: Woman dies after vehicle drives off roadway, falls onto lower level of I-35 near downtown

The woman drifted left on Elmira Street, drove over a curb and continued off the roadway, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Interstate 35 North. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after her vehicle drove off the roadway and fell onto the lower level of Interstate 35 near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Interstate 35 North.

Recommended Videos

Police said the 27-year-old woman was driving a Honda westbound on Elmira Street as she approached the intersection with North Main Avenue.

For unknown reasons, police said the woman drifted left on Elmira Street, drove over a curb and continued off the roadway.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Interstate 35 North. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The woman’s vehicle drove off the roadway and fell onto the lower level of the southbound lanes of I-35, SAPD said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...