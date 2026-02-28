SAPD: Woman dies after vehicle drives off roadway, falls onto lower level of I-35 near downtown

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Interstate 35 North.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after her vehicle drove off the roadway and fell onto the lower level of Interstate 35 near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was driving a Honda westbound on Elmira Street as she approached the intersection with North Main Avenue.

For unknown reasons, police said the woman drifted left on Elmira Street, drove over a curb and continued off the roadway.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Interstate 35 North.

The woman’s vehicle drove off the roadway and fell onto the lower level of the southbound lanes of I-35, SAPD said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

