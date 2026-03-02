What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 3, injured 14

AUSTIN, Texas – Law enforcement is investigating a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed three people, including a suspect, and hospitalized 14 others early Saturday morning.

Ndiaga Diagne, 53, has been identified as the shooter, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Here’s what we know about the shooting.

3 dead, 14 hospitalized

Two people were killed, and 14 others were hospitalized during the mass shooting early Saturday morning in front of Buford’s bar on West 6th Street.

Paramedics and police officers began treating patients just before 2 a.m., Austin EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said, less than a minute after the first call was made to 911.

Diagne allegedly repeatedly drove around the block multiple times in a large SUV, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said, before turning on his flashers, rolling down his window and firing from his vehicle using a pistol.

The SUV then proceeded westbound on 6th Street to Wood Street, where Diagne parked and exited the vehicle before opening fire on those walking by.

Officers who were already on 6th Street confronted Diagne, returning fire and killing them.

Sources told ABC News the suspect initially fired five to seven shots from a handgun into a crowd of people before police said he exited his vehicle and was confronted by Austin Police officers.

Motive remains under investigation, FBI says ‘terrorism’ possible

Diagne is a naturalized citizen originally from Senegal, the Department of Homeland Security said.

His motive remains under investigation, but the FBI said it could be motivated by terrorism.

“There were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” said Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio field office. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

The downtown Austin shooting took place one day after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The AP’s source said he was wearing clothing that said “property of Allah” and had an Iranian flag design.

ABC News’ sources said law enforcement is also investigating whether Diagne had mental health issues.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, rather than part of a larger plot, the source told ABC.

President Donald Trump has been briefed regarding the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a social media post.

Suspect used to live in San Antonio, ex-wife told ABC News

A woman who identified herself as Diagne’s ex-wife told ABC News they moved to San Antonio together from New York in 2017.

Police Chief Davis said Diagne was living in Pflugerville prior to the shooting.

The woman said they moved to Texas because they wanted more space for their family, including their two children.

She said they divorced in 2022 and that she has not spoken to Diagne in four or five years. The woman said she knew nothing about the shooting and was shocked to hear about it.

Diagne’s ex-wife confirmed he was religious, but did not elaborate.

Diagne entered country on tourist visa, married US citizen, DHS Says

Diagne first entered the U.S in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to DHS. He was naturalized in 2013.

Diagne was originally from Senegal, multiple people briefed on the investigation told the AP, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

Greg Abbott says state not shaken by attack, promises action against threats

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting would not “define (Texas), nor will it shake the resolve of Texans,” in a statement.

“To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure,” Abbott said, “understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state.”

Abbott said he directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase patrols in downtown Austin on Sunday, in addition to his directive from yesterday aiming to safeguard energy facilities, ports, and the southern border.

Journalists with ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Read more: