Austin shooting: Blood rushed from San Antonio, UT community impacted, local leaders react

South Texas Blood & Tissue prepares 20 units of O-negative blood to send to Austin after a mass shooting on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue sent 20 units of blood to Austin on Sunday morning after three people were killed and 14 were hospitalized in a shooting.

University of Texas President Jim Davis said members of the Longhorn family are among “the victims and those impacted,” though he did not specify their connection to the university.

The units of blood from San Antonio were among 160 units provided by 12 providers across the country after the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was activated after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that the shooting would not “define (Texas), nor will it shake the resolve of Texans,” in a statement.

The shooter was identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, sources familiar with the case told the Associated Press. Diagne, originally from Senegal, came to the U.S. in 2006 and was a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The FBI is investigating whether it was motivated by terrorism.

“There were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” said Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio field office. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

The downtown Austin shooting took place one day after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran. An AP source said the suspect in the shooting was wearing clothing that said “property of Allah” and had an Iranian flag design.

Abbott said the state would use “decisive and overwhelming force” against anyone who seeks to use the conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or the state’s critical infrastructure.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, said his office is in touch with local and federal law enforcement and called on those with information to contact the Austin Police Department.

Leaders from both sides of the aisle offered their condolences Sunday morning, including San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

“Let’s keep our neighbors to the north in our prayers,” Jones said, “that those injured recover quickly and the families of the victims who were needlessly murdered are comforted.”

Jones and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, also both called for solutions to resolve gun violence in America.

“No one should fear facing violence on a night out,” Castro said. “Congress must continue to work to end the scourge of gun violence in our country.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, called on congressmembers to pass House Resolution 6225, which he introduced last November.

Also known as the PAUSE Act, H.R. 6225 would severely limit the ability for any visa to be issued until immigration laws reflect certain provisions listed in the resolution.

Abbott said he directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase patrols in downtown Austin on Sunday, in addition to his directive from yesterday aiming to safeguard energy facilities, ports, and the southern border.

This story may be updated as KSAT receives more statements from other leaders. Read the full statements below, presented in alphabetical order by last name.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed. “This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans. To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state. “Yesterday I directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure. Patrols have been increased at vital energy facilities, ports, and along our border. We have bolstered cybersecurity personnel and deployed unmanned aerial surveillance to monitor and protect critical infrastructure sites. “I also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to intensify patrols and surveillance. Texas is relentlessly working with our federal partners to ensure every necessary resource is deployed to defend our communities. “And today, I directed the DPS to increase patrols and add law enforcement personnel in the 6th Street District in downtown Austin during weekends. We must ensure enough boots on the ground to discourage criminal activity. “Texans are strong. We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized. We will defend our state without hesitation.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin

“My office is in touch with local and federal law enforcement who are investigating last night’s horrific killings, including the investigation into potential ideological motives or links to terrorism. “I encourage anyone with relevant information to contact Austin Police. “As we mourn the dead and pray for those in the hospital, we will support full transparency for the families and public. I’m grateful to the City of Austin for continuing to provide accurate and up to date information on this terrible day.” U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

“A horrific shooting in Austin early this morning outside a popular bar took the lives of three people and injured fourteen more. “No one should fear facing violence on a night out. The victims and their families are in my thoughts and I am praying for the recoveries of those hospitalized. “Congress must continue to work to end the scourge of gun violence in our country.” U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

University of Texas President Jim Davis

“Today is a difficult day for our city and the University. We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred early this morning in downtown Austin. “Our prayers are with the victims and all those impacted, including members of our Longhorn family, and my heart goes out to their families, friends, classmates, professors, and loved ones. “I want to express my gratitude to the first responders and medical teams whose actions helped protect and save lives. I also want to thank the dedicated counselors and staff members in our Dean of Students Office who have been communicating with families and students, visiting those injured in hospitals, and providing care and support throughout the day. “If you have been impacted, we are here for you. Please contact the 24/7 UT crisis line at 512-471-2255 or TimelyCare, which is also available 24/7. Student Outreach and Support is available for student support at 512-471-5017, and the Counseling and Mental Health Center is open from Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm for mental health support. “As Longhorns, we feel this pain together. I encourage everyone to reach out to one another and give support to those who may be struggling. “Thank you for all you do for our great University.” University of Texas President Jim Davis

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the mass shooting in Austin that killed and injured so many. “Let’s keep our neighbors to the north in our prayers, that those injured recover quickly and the families of the victims who were needlessly murdered are comforted. We must prevent such tragedies from happening through commonsense gun solutions. “Thank you to the first responders who were at the scene and prevented further loss of life.” San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin

“Prayers for the Texans killed and injured in this attack. Grateful for APD’s quick response taking down the shooter. Reports indicate it was premeditated.” “I talked to FBI and APD very early this morning and continue to do so. They will release information at appropriate time, but to say the least, there are very troubling facts here about the shooter.” “STOP TALKING ABOUT HOW GREAT “LEGAL” IMMIGRATION IS. IT’S KILLING US. LITERALLY. (Pass my bill: HR6225, the PAUSE Act)" U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin (in a series of posts on X)

Audra L. Taylor, South Texas Blood & Tissue Chief Operating Officer

“Our hearts are with our close neighbors in Austin and with our partners at We Are Blood as they care for those affected by this tragic mass shooting “In moments like this, the strength of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is clear. South Texas Blood & Tissue is committed to supporting communities in crisis, and we were honored to send blood to help meet the immediate needs of patients. “Our thoughts remain with the families who have lost loved ones and with those who are injured. We stand ready to help however we are needed.” Audra L. Taylor, South Texas Blood & Tissue Chief Operating Officer

