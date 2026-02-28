Attack on Iran: Texas, San Antonio leaders react after joint US-Israel strike

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – State and local leaders are speaking out after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday.

Across the nation, Republicans were mostly supportive of the strike, according to ABC News, and have been rallying behind President Donald Trump.

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, on Saturday evening said at least 201 people had been killed and more than 700 injured.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was one of the ones killed in the strike, according to Trump and Israeli officials.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said “Texas stands with President Donald Trump.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed statements from Trump that “the Iranian regime has been terrorizing and murdering Americans for 47 years.”

Abbott said the strikes sent a clear message to Iran: “Aggression toward America and the West will no longer be tolerated.”

Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region, and exchanges of fire continued into the night.

Abbott said he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to ramp up surveillance and patrols at key sites, including energy facilities, ports and the southern border.

“Texas is working closely with our federal partners to protect Texans,” Abbott said, “and our critical assets from potential threats of retaliation.”

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Democrats and some Republicans are seeking a vote on resolutions to limit Trump’s power to wage war.

“This war is being conducted without legal authorization or consultation with Congress,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said. “We must immediately vote on the War Powers Resolution to stop this war that the American people did not vote for and do not want.”

In a video posted to Truth Social, Trump urged the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, joined those calls from Trump, saying in a statement that “the Iranian people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and embrace freedom.”

While Gonzales argued the strikes were in retaliation for Iran “targeting Americans, our allies, and its own citizens,” Castro said the strikes actually hurt American citizens.

“Rather than making life affordable for American families, the President has decided to drag our country into yet another war in the Middle East,” Castro said. “This war may be in the interest of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel — but it is not in ours."

Cruz argued, however, that Israeli interests and U.S. interests are mutual.

“I am deeply appreciative that our Israeli allies are fighting alongside the U.S.,” Cruz said, “on behalf of our mutual interests and against our mutual enemies.”

KSAT reached out to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston for comment, which referred us to the Department of Defense. The Pentagon said it had no additional comment at this time.

This story is developing, and may be updated with additional statements as they are released.

Read the responses we have received thus far below, presented in alphabetical order by last name:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“Texas stands with President Trump in sending a clear message to Iran: its aggression toward America and the West will no longer be tolerated. “These joint operations with our allies in the Middle East are a clear demonstration of American resolve to neutralize threats from rogue regimes that endanger our troops, our allies, and global stability. “The Iranian people deserve to be free from the radical dictatorship that has held them captive for too long. “I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to ramp up surveillance and patrols at key sites—including our vital energy facilities, ports, and southern border. Texas is working closely with our federal partners to protect Texans and our critical assets from potential threats of retaliation. “Cecilia and I pray for our troops in harm’s way, for the Iranian people yearning for freedom, and for a swift victory against the radical regime. Texas stands with our Commander-in-Chief and our service members keeping America safe.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

“Rather than making life affordable for American families, the President has decided to drag our country into yet another war in the Middle East. “For 25 years, a generation of American servicemembers and their families have sacrificed in pursuit of regime change wars in the Middle East. Successive Presidents have tried to use military force to remake societies in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. In each case, the United States was not able to predict the consequences of our actions and in each case, it resulted in disaster. “Instead of taking these lessons to heart, the President has asked yet another generation of Americans to sacrifice in the hope that, this time, it will be different. “Make no mistake, this war may be in the interest of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel — but it is not in ours. “Since I got to Congress 14 years ago, where I have served on the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Armed Services Committees, we have constantly been told that Iran is days away from achieving nuclear capability. Rather than support a negotiated agreement to contain Iran’s nuclear program, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu ripped up President Obama’s nuclear deal so they could continue to use the threat of a nuclear Iran to wage this war that Americans are being asked to fight in. “This war is being conducted without legal authorization, or consultation with the Congress. When the Congress returns to Washington, we must immediately vote on the War Powers Resolution to stop this war that the American people did not vote for and do not want.” U.S. Rep Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

“Under President Trump’s leadershi, the United States is systemically acting against American enemies who have undermined our national security since the Cold War. “As the President said again this morning, the Iranian regime has been terrorizing and murdering Americans for 47 years, including innocent civilians, our servicemembers and American leaders. “The Ayatollah has repeatedly tried to assassinate President Trump, now they are seeking nuclear weapons and the ability to hit American homeland. “Today’s action will enhance the national security of the United States and our allies. I applaud our armed forces, our intelligence community, and President Trump for their capabilities and resolve to eliminate these threats, and I am deeply appreciative that our Israeli allies are fighting alongside the U.S. on obehalf of our mutual interests and against our mutual enemies. “May God protect our servicemembers.” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio

“The brutal Iranian regime has refused all attempts at good-faith diplomacy with the United States, while targeting Americans, our allies, and its own citizens. “Over my twenty years of military service, I saw firsthand how this poison has funded and encouraged global terrorism without any remorse—and we can no longer allow it to go unchecked. “Under President Trump’s close watch, the Iranian people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country and embrace freedom. May God protect our troops, the innocent people of Iran, and continue to bless the United States of America during these necessary operations.” U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

