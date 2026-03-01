3 dead, 14 hospitalized in 6th Street mass shooting, Austin EMS chief says

AUSTIN – Three people are dead, including a shooting suspect, and 14 were hospitalized after a mass shooting in downtown Austin, according to local officials who held a news conference early Sunday morning.

Austin EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said paramedics and police officers arrived to the shooting scene and began treating patients 57 seconds after receiving a call around 1:59 a.m. in front of Buford’s bar on West 6 Street.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers who were on East 6th Street quickly transition to West 6th, where they confronted the suspect. Three officers returned fire, killing the shooter, Davis said.

Luckritz said three people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen patients, 3 of whom were in critical condition, were transported to local hospitals, Luckritz said. He said there was a total of 17 patients at the scene.

Davis said federal partners are assisting in the investigation, and the scene will take several hours to process.

People who are searching for loved ones are asked to call the Austin Police Department Victim Services Unit at 512-974-5037.

More briefing are expected to be held throughout the day to update the public on this investigation, local officials said.

KSAT will bring you more details as they become available.