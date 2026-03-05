Skip to main content
Austin police to give update, release video on deadly Sixth Street mass shooting

News conference at noon will be livestreamed in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

The Austin Police Department and the FBI investigate a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jack Myer) (Jack Myer, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police are expected to give an update and release video on the deadly mass shooting on Sixth Street that happened last weekend.

The press conference is scheduled for noon Thursday at Austin Police Headquarters. It will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there’s not a livestream available, check back later.

Three people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured after the gunman drove past Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, circled back and fired the first shots from his SUV.

The gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, then exited with a rifle and continued shooting before officers fatally shot him, police previously said.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Savitha Shan, 19-year-old Ryder Harrington and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.

Investigators told reporters that Diagne legally bought the pistol and rifle he used in the attack several years ago in San Antonio and was not on the FBI’s radar.

Both the FBI and Austin police said Monday that it’s too soon to identify the motive, but they are investigating whether the attack may have been an act of terrorism.

