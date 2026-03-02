Austin police chief identifies 2 victims killed in downtown Austin mass shooting

The Austin Police Department and the FBI investigate a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jack Myer)

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities have identified two victims killed in a mass shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning that left 14 others wounded.

The two victims were identified during a Monday afternoon news conference as Savitha Shan, 24, and Ryder Harrington, 22, Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said.

Harrington was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Texas Tech University, his fraternity said in an Instagram post.

Another person hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting is expected to be taken off life support on Monday, Davis said.

Two others remain hospitalized with critical injuries, according to Davis.

Ndiaga Diagne, 53, was identified as the shooter, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Background

Paramedics and police officers began treating patients just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Buford’s bar on West 6th Street, Austin EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said, less than a minute after the first 911 call was placed.

Diagne allegedly repeatedly drove around the block multiple times in a large SUV, Davis said, before turning on his flashers, rolling down his window and firing from his vehicle using a pistol.

The SUV then proceeded westbound on 6th Street to Wood Street, where Diagne parked and exited the vehicle before opening fire on those walking by.

Officers, who were already on 6th Street, confronted Diagne. They returned fire and killed him.

Sources told ABC News the suspect initially fired five to seven shots from a handgun into a crowd of people before police said he exited his vehicle and was confronted by the police officers.

Motive remains under investigation, FBI says ‘terrorism’ possible

Diagne is a naturalized citizen originally from Senegal, the Department of Homeland Security said.

His motive remains under investigation, but the FBI said it could be motivated by terrorism.

“There were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” said Alex Doran, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio field office. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

The downtown Austin shooting took place one day after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

According to an Associated Press source, the shooter was wearing clothing that said “property of Allah” and had an Iranian flag design.

ABC News sources said law enforcement is also investigating whether Diagne had mental health issues.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, rather than part of a larger plot, the source told ABC.

Suspect used to live in San Antonio, ex-wife told ABC News

A woman, who identified herself as Diagne’s ex-wife, told ABC News they moved to San Antonio together from New York in 2017.

Davis said Diagne was living in Pflugerville prior to the shooting.

The woman said they moved to Texas because they wanted more space for their family, including their two children.

She said they divorced in 2022 and that she has not spoken to Diagne in four or five years. The woman said she knew nothing about the shooting and was shocked to learn about it.

Diagne’s ex-wife confirmed he was religious, but she did not elaborate further.

Diagne entered country on tourist visa and married US citizen, DHS says

Diagne first entered the U.S. in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to DHS. He was naturalized in 2013.

Read more: