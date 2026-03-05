Austin police release body camera, surveillance video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences, including images of the Sixth Street shooter firing a weapon outside an Austin bar on March 1, 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department released new body camera, surveillance video and 911 phone calls Thursday from Sunday’s deadly mass shooting on Sixth Street that left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

KSAT has decided to only show part of a clip of one of the released videos. A warning to our viewers this video is graphic and difficult to watch.

Police said 19 people were shot during the early morning attack outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street.

Three people died at the scene, including the suspected shooter. Another victim died from their injuries on Monday. Two people remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

The newly released video includes Austin PD (APD) body-worn camera footage and surveillance clips showing the chaotic moments as people ran through the nightlife district while officers searched for the gunman.

Authorities said the suspect, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, first fired a semi-automatic handgun from a vehicle toward a crowd gathered outside the bar. Investigators said he then parked nearby, got out of the vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle and continued firing before his confrontation with multiple Austin police officers.

Body camera footage showed responding officers moving toward the suspect as people fled the area.

APD Chief Lisa Davis praised officers and members of the public who helped guide police to the gunman.

“They ran into danger to stop this,” Davis said, adding that officers’ actions likely saved multiple lives.

Officials said 911 dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting, and officers and EMS responded within less than a minute.

Police eventually located the suspect near Sixth Street before shooting and killing him during a confrontation.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has since said it will not pursue charges against the officers involved, calling their actions heroic and necessary to stop the attack.

Investigators said the motive remains unclear, but the FBI is assisting and investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism.

The investigation remains ongoing.

