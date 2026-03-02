Skip to main content
Local News

2 suspects arrested, accused of murder in connection with fentanyl overdose, Kyle police say

Aaron Jones, 27, and Julian Escamilla, 23, were taken into custody

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Left to right: Julian Escamilla and Aaron Jones. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KYLE, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, according to the Kyle Police Department.

Aaron Jones, 27, and Julian Escamilla, 23, were both charged with murder, the department said in a Facebook post.

Escamilla also faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Authorities believe Jones was the supplier of the fentanyl and Escamilla was involved in the distribution of the drugs.

Police said to contact 512-268-3232 if you have information about fentanyl distribution.

