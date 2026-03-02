2 suspects arrested, accused of murder in connection with fentanyl overdose, Kyle police say

Left to right: Julian Escamilla and Aaron Jones.

KYLE, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, according to the Kyle Police Department.

Aaron Jones, 27, and Julian Escamilla, 23, were both charged with murder, the department said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

Escamilla also faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Authorities believe Jones was the supplier of the fentanyl and Escamilla was involved in the distribution of the drugs.

Police said to contact 512-268-3232 if you have information about fentanyl distribution.

Read also: