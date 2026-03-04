Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after killing bicyclist in 2022 hit-and-run

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Kenneth Relitz was sentenced to 15 years in prison nearly four years after a deadly crash with a bicyclist, which the state said involved a cover-up.

Relitz struck and killed Geoffrey Shafer, 38, who was known to many as the “bike guy,” on Sept. 21, 2022.

Shafer was riding his bike around 9:45 a.m. on Culebra Road when he was hit, but police did not identify who hit him.

The next day, officers located an abandoned vehicle less than one-half mile away from the crash site. The vehicle’s owner, Relitz, told investigators he reported the car missing that day and had been home the night before.

Police arrested Relitz in March 2024 and charged him with collision involving death. At the time, police said Relitz’s DNA matched blood found in the car.

