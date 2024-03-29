Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on far West Side in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in west Bexar County in September 2022.

Kenneth Arthur Relitz, 34, is charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, in the 9100 block of Culebra Road, near Arcadia Creek and Grissom Road.

San Antonio police said a Volkswagen Golf struck 38-year-old Geoffrey Shafer as he was riding a bicycle on Culebra. The Golf fled the crash and Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, the car was found abandoned at the intersection of Cornudo Ridge and Laguna Rio, less than a half-mile away from the crash site.

SAPD discovers stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Cornudo Ridge. (SAPD)

The Golf’s windshield was caved in and had damage to the hood, front end and roof. Police said the front bumper had paint transfer that matched the bicycle Shafer was riding and had a bicycle tire imprint.

“The damage is consistent with the vehicle, striking a person on a bicycle, the person going onto the hood, and over the top of the car,” the affidavit states.

The car was also reported stolen.

Investigators noticed blood on the hand brake, steering wheel, seat belt latch and driver’s side door handle, and samples were sent out for testing.

The affidavit states the car was registered to Relitz and his wife.

When providing a statement to SAPD, Relitz said he was the only person who drove the vehicle due to it being a stick shift, but he was not driving it at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit. Relitz and his wife provided DNA samples.

According to the affidavit, a sample of blood from the hand brake matched Relitz’s DNA sample.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.