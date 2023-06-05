73º

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in September 2022.

The crash happened at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, in the 9100 block of Culebra Road.

SAPD said 38-year-old Geoffrey Shafer was struck while riding his bicycle by a stolen 2016 Volkswagen Golf driving southbound on the roadway.

Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, police said.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned the morning after in the 4500 block of Cornudo Ridge.

SAPD discovers stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Cornudo Ridge on September 22, 2023. (SAPD)

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

