Bicyclist hit, killed in hit-and-run crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s riding a bicycle was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s far West Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek, not far from Grissom Road.

According to police, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that did not stop to render aid. The man struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD could not give a description of the suspect’s vehicle. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.