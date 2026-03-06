Spurs win at home after weeks away for their Rodeo Road Trip Fans purchased fresh Spurs gear and packed the stands to welcome the team back to San Antonio SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are home after their nearly month-long Rodeo Road Trip. The team is showing out for the fans, raking in the wins, and their game against the Detroit Pistons was no different.
“We’re here from China for our first time to the U.S. for the Spurs,” one set of fans said.
Other fans spent the evening purchasing new Spurs gear.
“I needed to update my Spurs collection,” one man said. “They’re really young and good these days. It’s fantastic.”
Many of the fans just shrugged their shoulders and selected more items when asked about spending the money on fan gear.
“I love the Spurs,” one young fan said.
Prices did not deter people from repping their team at home. The Spurs win made it that much easier for fans to be excited to make those purchases.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
Jarryd Luna headshot How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break ▶ 1:27 SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says ▶ 1:23 Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says Search continues for missing teen ▶ 0:24 Search continues for missing teen How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S Previous photo Next photo