Spurs win at home after weeks away for their Rodeo Road Trip

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are home after their nearly month-long Rodeo Road Trip. The team is showing out for the fans, raking in the wins, and their game against the Detroit Pistons was no different.

“We’re here from China for our first time to the U.S. for the Spurs,” one set of fans said.

Other fans spent the evening purchasing new Spurs gear.

“I needed to update my Spurs collection,” one man said. “They’re really young and good these days. It’s fantastic.”

Many of the fans just shrugged their shoulders and selected more items when asked about spending the money on fan gear.

“I love the Spurs,” one young fan said.

Prices did not deter people from repping their team at home. The Spurs win made it that much easier for fans to be excited to make those purchases.

