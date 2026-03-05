2 suspects arrested, accused of stealing mail from multiple addresses, SAPD says

Left to right: James Smith and Douglas Gattenby (Bexar County jail)

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects arrested on Wednesday are accused of stealing mail from multiple addresses, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Douglas Gattenby, 38, and James Smith, 36, were taken into custody and booked into the Bexar County jail for mail theft, SAPD said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Gold Canyon Road to assist with a traffic stop.

The officers were informed that two people in a vehicle, later identified as Gattenby and Smith, had stolen mail.

Smith was later taken into custody without incident, police said. However, Gattenby attempted to flee from the officers.

Gattenby was detained after he ran a short distance away, SAPD said. He was also booked for evading arrest and an unspecified warrant, police stated.