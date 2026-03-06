Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Southeast Side shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Southeast Side has been identified.

Noah Flores, 24, was taken into custody on Thursday for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County court records show.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a combined $350,000 bond, records indicate.

BACKGROUND

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lyric Avenue, which is located near Goliad Road.

In a news conference, an SAPD spokesperson said that a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were leaving a home when they were both shot.

The spokesperson said that Flores fired the gunshots through a fence.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 30-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

It’s currently unclear where Flores was specifically located when he fired the shots.

A family member of Flores later removed the gun from his hands. He then surrendered to officers without further incident, the spokesperson said.

The department is working to determine if there was an ongoing feud between Flores and the victims since they’re neighbors.

The SAPD spokesperson could not provide a reason for what prompted the gunfire.

Authorities have not identified the man who died at the scene.

