Sports

Brennan Bears beat boys of Steele, advance to UIL state semis

The Bears will face the Atascocita Eagles next week

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area showdown earned top billing Friday night as the Brennan Bears faced the Steele Knights.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bears leading by 20, Sean Mondragon drove into the paint and floated a teardrop to push the lead to 68-46.

Moments later, Talon Todd found Mondragon, who lobbed an alley-oop to Isaiah Ward. The dunk sent the Brennan bench into a frenzy and extended the Bears’ lead to 21 points.

The Bears never let up, defeating Steele 72-53 to advance to the state semifinals.

Brennan coach Koty Cowgill said the team takes pride in representing San Antonio.

“We wear 210 on our shirts. We believe in representing the city. We want to represent the city,” Cowgill said. “We care about San Antonio. We love being here. We think that we’re good enough as a community to go and play at the highest levels of the game.”

Senior guard Donovan Criss echoed his coach’s pride.

“This is my team right here,” Criss said. “210’s going to win state.”

The Bears will face the Atascocita Eagles in the state semifinals next week.

