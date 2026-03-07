Fredericksburg falls to Dallas Lincoln in UIL Class 4A-DII state title game The Tigers defeated the Billies 77-49 to win their second straight state title; fifth championship overall SAN ANTONIO – On Friday night, Fredericksburg fans packed their side of the Alamodome to watch the Battlin’ Billies face the Dallas Lincoln Tigers in the UIL Class 4A Division II state title game for girls basketball.
The Billies’ Brylee Frantzen grabbed a missed shot and put it back in to score the game’s first basket.
Dallas Lincoln, however, went on an 8-0 run and gradually pulled away Fredericksburg.
The Tigers defeated the Billies 77-49 to win their second straight state title and the program’s fifth overall championship.
About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
