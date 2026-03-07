Skip to main content
Sports

Fredericksburg falls to Dallas Lincoln in UIL Class 4A-DII state title game

The Tigers defeated the Billies 77-49 to win their second straight state title; fifth championship overall

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday night, Fredericksburg fans packed their side of the Alamodome to watch the Battlin’ Billies face the Dallas Lincoln Tigers in the UIL Class 4A Division II state title game for girls basketball.

The Billies’ Brylee Frantzen grabbed a missed shot and put it back in to score the game’s first basket.

Dallas Lincoln, however, went on an 8-0 run and gradually pulled away Fredericksburg.

The Tigers defeated the Billies 77-49 to win their second straight state title and the program’s fifth overall championship.

