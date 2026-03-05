Fredericksburg Billies advance to state finals for first time since 1949

SAN ANTONIO – The Fredericksburg Billies are still in the race to bring home a state title. It marks the program’s first state finals appearance since 1949.

The Billies are on track to make history, riding a 23-game winning streak into the championship round.

The team said they prepared for a long postseason by challenging themselves early.

“We played teams like Brennan, Sotomayor and Harlan. We played Leander Glenn, so we purposely went out in the preseason and played teams that are bigger than us,” head coach Carrie Grona said. “We know that we’re capable of playing with teams like that. It’s just a matter of execution.”

This will be the first time anyone on this Fredericksburg roster has played in a state final at the Alamodome.

The Billies said the job isn’t finished, but reaching the state final is an accomplishment they are proud of.

“When I was in seventh grade, our team got to the Alamodome,” said Micaella Petty, a junior guard. “It’s really cool that I get to step up and be in that gym they were in because they were the girls I looked up to.”

“I’ve been playing basketball for about 13 years, maybe longer, and it’s always been my dream to play in the Alamodome,” said Rilyn Grona, a senior guard. “I’m just really excited to experience it.”

The Billies will face the Lincoln Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.

