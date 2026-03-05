Schlitterbahn New Braunfels unveils new mat racing attraction Wasserbahn Racers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn New Braunfels unveiled Wasserbahn Racers on Wednesday, a new three-lane, face-first mat racing slide that will headline the park’s 2026 season.

The attraction, built into the park’s natural hillside near the Comal River, sends riders down a 278.6-foot course from a 37.6-foot starting elevation and reaches speeds above 24 mph before ending in a “signature Schlitterbahn splashdown,” according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

Riders will also be able to see their race times on a real-time stopwatch at the finish.

“Wasserbahn Racers will be a highlight of a big year for Schlitterbahn New Braunfels,” park manager Justin Loehr said in the release.

The park opens for the 2026 season on May 2, and season pass holders will be first to ride Wasserbahn Racers, according to the release.

Read also: