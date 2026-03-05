Schlitterbahn New Braunfels unveils new mat racing attraction Wasserbahn Racers Wasserbahn Racers reaches speeds above 24 mph Wasserbahn Racers (Schlitterbahn New Braunfels) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn New Braunfels unveiled Wasserbahn Racers on Wednesday, a new three-lane, face-first mat racing slide that will headline the park’s 2026 season.
The attraction, built into the park’s natural hillside near the Comal River, sends riders down a 278.6-foot course from a 37.6-foot starting elevation and reaches speeds above 24 mph before ending in a “signature Schlitterbahn splashdown,” according to a news release.
Riders will also be able to see their race times on a real-time stopwatch at the finish.
“Wasserbahn Racers will be a highlight of a big year for Schlitterbahn New Braunfels,” park manager Justin Loehr said in the release.
The park opens for the 2026 season on May 2, and season pass holders will be first to ride Wasserbahn Racers, according to the release.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break ▶ 1:27 SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says ▶ 1:23 Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says Search continues for missing teen ▶ 0:24 Search continues for missing teen How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting ▶ 1:32 State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting Previous photo Next photo