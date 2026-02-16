SeaWorld San Antonio sets opening date for tallest inverted family coaster in North America

Barracuda Strike to open at SeaWorld San Antonio in spring 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest and tallest inverted family roller coaster will officially open to the public in March.

Riders can check out the Barracuda Strike attraction starting on Saturday, March 7, according to a news release.

However, the release states that season pass and annual pass members will be the first to experience the ride during exclusive ride time on Friday, March 6.

The ride will suspend guests beneath 1,800 feet of track, delivering high-speed moments, intense drops and the sensation of soaring above the park’s water ski lake.

“As the tallest inverted family coaster in North America, Barracuda Strike, will deliver high-speed excitement designed for thrill-seekers of all ages,” the release states.

The Barracuda Strike features a 90-foot lift hill and is expected to reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour. The ride’s design is inspired by the speed and agility of a barracuda, the release states.

Riders must be at least 42 inches tall to ride, according to the release.

