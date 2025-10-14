SeaWorld San Antonio to debut Texas’ first inverted family coaster

Barracuda Strike to open at SeaWorld San Antonio in spring 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio announced plans Tuesday for Barracuda Strike, Texas’ first inverted family roller coaster, according to a news release.

The ride — set to open in spring 2026 — will suspend guests beneath 1,800 feet of track, delivering high-speed moments, intense drops and the sensation of soaring above the park’s water ski lake.

Recommended Videos

“Barracuda Strike is a game-changer for family thrill rides, and we are excited to bring another great roller coaster to our guests in the spring of 2026,” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio park president.

The coaster is expected to reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour and feature a 90-foot lift hill. According to the release, its design is inspired by the speed and agility of a barracuda.

With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, Barracuda Strike is designed to appeal to a wide range of ages.

Annual pass members will be the first to experience the ride, the theme park said.

Barracuda Strike will be the eighth roller coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio, the release states.

Read also