Banana Ball announces its return to San Antonio in 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Following two sold-out games at Wolff Stadium earlier this year, the Banana Ball baseball franchise will return to San Antonio in 2026.
In a Thursday night livestream, the organization announced that the Texas Tailgaters will come back to the Alamo City on June 26-27, 2026, to meet the Loco Beach Coconuts — one of the two newest Banana Ball franchises — at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
Recommended Videos
In addition to the Coconuts, the organization also confirmed the addition of the Indianapolis Clowns to fill out the Banana Ball Championship League.
The league now has six teams: the Savannah Bananas, Tailgaters, Party Animals, Firefighters, Coconuts and Clowns.
Banana Ball, a version of baseball that has 11 unique rules, has become a massive success due, in part, to its large social media following and fan-focused games.
The Tailgaters, the lone Banana Ball team based in Texas, will headline 12 games in 2026.
They will make stops at Kyle Field in College Station (May 2, 2026) and Globe Life Field in Arlington (Sept. 24-26, 2026).
The full 2026 schedule for Banana Ball team games can be found here.
More related coverage of this story on KSAT: