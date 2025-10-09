Skip to main content
Local News

Celebrate German culture at Wurstfest in New Braunfels

Prost! The 10-day celebration returns from Nov. 7-16

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Wurstfest New Braunfels (Christopher Farias, Wurstfest New Braunfels)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, an annual celebration that celebrates German culture, is set to return to New Braunfels in November.

The unique celebration offers the public live music, beer, food, carnival rides and more.

The festival takes place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16 at Landa Falls on 120 Landa Street.

Festival hours vary by day:

  • First Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Second Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 11 a.m. to midnight
  • Sundays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday through Thursday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Some of the entertainment festival attendees can expect include:

  • Alex Meixner Band
  • Alpenmusikanten
  • Cloverleaf Orchestra
  • Das Ist Lustig
  • Die Bayrischen Hiatamadln
  • Happy Hour Oktoberfest Band
  • Mark Halata & Texavia
  • Munchholzhauser Blaskapella
  • Pivo & Polka
  • Squeezebox with Mollie B
  • Walburg Boys
  • Yodel Blitz

Wurstfest will offer free admission Monday through Thursday (Nov. 10-13). Children 12 and under get in for free throughout the 10-day festival.

At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays. Saturday tickets are $30.

However, guests can save $5 by purchasing tickets online, where prices are $15 on Fridays and Sundays and $25 on Saturdays, according to Wurstfest’s website.

For more information on parking, scheduled performances and traffic notices, click here.

