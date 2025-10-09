Celebrate German culture at Wurstfest in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, an annual celebration that celebrates German culture, is set to return to New Braunfels in November.

The unique celebration offers the public live music, beer, food, carnival rides and more.

The festival takes place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16 at Landa Falls on 120 Landa Street.

Festival hours vary by day:

First Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Second Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Some of the entertainment festival attendees can expect include:

Alex Meixner Band

Alpenmusikanten

Cloverleaf Orchestra

Das Ist Lustig

Die Bayrischen Hiatamadln

Happy Hour Oktoberfest Band

Mark Halata & Texavia

Munchholzhauser Blaskapella

Pivo & Polka

Squeezebox with Mollie B

Walburg Boys

Yodel Blitz

Wurstfest will offer free admission Monday through Thursday (Nov. 10-13). Children 12 and under get in for free throughout the 10-day festival.

At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays. Saturday tickets are $30.

However, guests can save $5 by purchasing tickets online, where prices are $15 on Fridays and Sundays and $25 on Saturdays, according to Wurstfest’s website.

For more information on parking, scheduled performances and traffic notices, click here.

